2 facing money laundering charges after traffic stop near Vega

More than $355,000 found in traffic stop near Vega (Source: Texas Department of Public Safety)

Two people are facing money laundering charges after DPS officials say they found more than $300,000 in cash during a traffic stop.

Around 8:06 on Sunday evening, a DPS trooper stopped a car traveling west on I-40 near Vega for a traffic violation.

DPS officials say the trooper then found five vacuum-sealed packages of cash, more than $355,000, hidden inside the car, as well as a small amount of marijuana.

The Driver, 20-year-old Shalynn Phillips of Oklahoma, and passenger, 27-year-old Jazmine Naugles of Oklahoma, were arrested and booked into the Oldham County Jail on charges of money laundering.

Officials believe the money was being transported from Oklahoma City to Hollywood, California.

