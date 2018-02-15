1 person behind bars after traffic stop leads to drug bust in Carson County

Traffic stop in Carson County leads to drug bust (Source: Texas Department of Public Safety)

One person is behind bars after DPS officials say they found marijuana during a traffic stop.

Around 5:18 Tuesday afternoon, a DPS trooper stopped a car traveling east on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

DPS officials say a canine arrived on the scene and alerted to drugs in the car. The trooper then found multiple vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana in the trunk.

The driver, 34-year-old Kevin Satterfield of Oregon, was arrested and booked into the Carson County Jail on charges of felony possession of marijuana.

Officials believe the drugs were being transported from Oregon to Cincinnati.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.