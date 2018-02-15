More than 60 pounds of drugs off the street after traffic stop

More than 60 pounds of drugs off the streets after traffic stop (Source: Texas Department of Public Safety)

More than 60 pounds of marijuana is off the streets after DPS officials say a traffic stop turned into a drug bust.

Around 3:53 on Tuesday afternoon, a DPS trooper stopped a car traveling east on I-40 near Wildorado for a traffic violation.

DPS officials say the trooper found multiple vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana in gift-wrapped boxes in the spare tire storage area.

The driver, 21-year-old Jose Pineda-Solorios of California, was arrested and booked into the Oldham County Jail for felony possession of marijuana.

Officials believe the drugs were being transported from California to Houston.

