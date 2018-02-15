Woman wanted for theft in connection with home burglary where dogs were found drowned

Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs the public's help finding a woman wanted for theft.

Heather Renee McCormick is wanted by Potter County officials for a felony theft.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Police say McCormick is wanted in connection with the burglary of a home in Rolling Hills where several hundred dollars' worth of hand tools and shop equipment were taken from the garage.

This is the same incident where the family's two dogs were found drowned in the backyard swimming pool.

If you know where she may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to her location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $300.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.