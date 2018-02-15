Woman arrested for theft in connection with home burglary where dogs were found drowned

A woman wanted for theft in connection with a home burglary where two dogs were found drowned has been taken into police custody.

Police were searching for Heather Renee McCormick for a felony theft.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers received a tip this afternoon, and she was found in the 700 block of St. Francis.

She was arrested and will be transported to the Potter County Jail for booking.

Police say they were searching for McCormick in connection with the burglary of a home in Rolling Hills where several hundred dollars' worth of hand tools and shop equipment were taken from the garage.

This is the same incident where the family's two dogs were found drowned in the backyard swimming pool.

