Potter County Sheriff’s Office warns residents about a scam in our area

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam in our area.
Someone is calling residents claiming they are with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office and you have failed to show up for jury duty and a warrant has been issued.
The caller asks for your personal information, then instructs you to purchase a Green Dot or similar money card which will be used as payment.
After you purchase the money card, your are asked to give the security code off the back of the card.
Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android
Potter County Jury Services and the Potter County Sheriff's Office will never ask you for any kind of payment over the phone.
The phone number being used by the scammer is 806-370-5136 and 806-318-4119.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.
Weather outlook for Thursday, Feb. 15
Weather outlook for Thursday, Feb. 15
Someone is calling residents claiming they are with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office and you have failed to show up for jury duty and a warrant has been issued.
Someone is calling residents claiming they are with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office and you have failed to show up for jury duty and a warrant has been issued.
Two years after Charlesetta “Cece” Telford was murdered, her family is remembering a beautiful life taken far too soon.
Two years after Charlesetta “Cece” Telford was murdered, her family is remembering a beautiful life taken far too soon.
ISO Beauty recalls hair dryers. The cord can become brittle near the base of the dryer, posing burn hazards.
ISO Beauty recalls hair dryers. The cord can become brittle near the base of the dryer, posing burn hazards.
As West Texas A&M University updates the campus of its latest master plan concept, some students want to make sure their concerns are heard.
As West Texas A&M University updates the campus of its latest master plan concept, some students want to make sure their concerns are heard.