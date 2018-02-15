Potter County Sheriff’s Office warns residents about a scam in our area

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam in our area.

Someone is calling residents claiming they are with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office and you have failed to show up for jury duty and a warrant has been issued.

The caller asks for your personal information, then instructs you to purchase a Green Dot or similar money card which will be used as payment.

After you purchase the money card, your are asked to give the security code off the back of the card.

Potter County Jury Services and the Potter County Sheriff's Office will never ask you for any kind of payment over the phone.

The phone number being used by the scammer is 806-370-5136 and 806-318-4119.

