RECALL ALERT: ISO Beauty recalls hair dryers due to burn hazard

ISO Beauty recalls hair dryers. The cord can become brittle near the base of the dryer, posing burn hazards.

This recall involves the Ionic Pro 2000 and 2000W hand-held hair dryers sold under the ISO Beauty and Proliss brand names.

The bottom rear of the dryers has “ISO” or “Proliss” printed and model number HD-1820.

The dryers were sold in the following colors: black, white, white pearl, peacock, white zebra, pink leopard, blue, and giraffe.

ISO Beauty has received 35 reports of the dryers sparking or smoking, including two reports of flames coming from the dryers and three reported burn injuries to hands or fingers.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Sold at Groupon, Target, ISObeauty, Proliss and Amazon from March 2013 through January 2018 for between $30 and $40.

Contact ISO Beauty at 800-490-5919 between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at isobeauty.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.