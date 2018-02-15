Thursday's Weather: Breezy day with high temps in the low 70s

Thursday is starting off to be another mild day, temps this morning are in the 40s and 50s, so even warmer than what we saw yesterday.

This will lead into another warm afternoon. Highs today will once again be well above normal with temps in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Skies will be partly cloudy with breezy winds. Winds will be out of the west southwest at 15-25 mph.

A cold front will move through starting this evening and will drop temps back into the 20s and 30s overnight.

Temps will be much cooler on Friday with highs actually dropping back below normal.

Temps will be back in the 30s and low 40s under mostly cloudy skies.

We warm back into the 60s and even low 70s by the weekend.

Another cold front will move through next week dropping us back into below normal.

