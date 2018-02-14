Go Red for Women gives tools to better women's health

Today, the American Heart Association and The United Family gave hundreds of women the tools to better their health.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

At the Go Red for Women Heart Healthy Expo at the Amarillo Civic Center, attendees learned that cardiovascular diseases kill about one woman every 80 seconds, but there are steps they can take to avoid being a statistic.

Activities ranged from health screenings to sharing weight-control information and diabetes counseling.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.