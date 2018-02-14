Reward available for identification of credit card abuse suspects

As West Texas A&M University updates the campus of its latest master plan concept, some students want to make sure their concerns are heard.
As West Texas A&M University updates the campus of its latest master plan concept, some students want to make sure their concerns are heard.
Two years after Charlesetta “Cece” Telford was murdered, her family is remembering a beautiful life taken far too soon.
Two years after Charlesetta “Cece” Telford was murdered, her family is remembering a beautiful life taken far too soon.
Officials have released the names of the couple who died this weekend from what is believed to be carbon monoxide poisoning.
Officials have released the names of the couple who died this weekend from what is believed to be carbon monoxide poisoning.
The IRS is warning resident about a new tax scam that is circulating in an effort to keep you and your finances safe.
The IRS is warning resident about a new tax scam that is circulating in an effort to keep you and your finances safe.
Transportation planners are inviting the public to discuss plans to improve accessibility and safety.
Transportation planners are inviting the public to discuss plans to improve accessibility and safety.