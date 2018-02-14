Reward available for identification of credit card abuse suspect - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Reward available for identification of credit card abuse suspects

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
One suspect seen using stolen credit card (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers) One suspect seen using stolen credit card (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
Other suspect seen using stolen credit card (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers) Other suspect seen using stolen credit card (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for the identification of two suspects who were seen using a credit card stolen during an auto burglary.

Police say the victim's car was broken into at a local fitness club, and their credit card was stolen.

If you know who these two suspects are, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to their identification and arrest or the recovery of the stolen property, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

