Hartley County officials searching for escaped inmate

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Tracy Mares escaped from jail today (Source: Hartley County Sheriff's Office) Tracy Mares escaped from jail today (Source: Hartley County Sheriff's Office)
HARTLEY COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Officials in Hartley County are searching for an inmate who escaped from jail.

Officials with the Hartley County Sheriff's Office say Tracy Mares escaped from the Dallam/Hartley County jail today.

Mares was last seen near the jail on 5th Street heading toward Keeler Street. 

He is wearing a black and white striped jump suit.

If you have any information on where he may be, call (806) 244-5544.

