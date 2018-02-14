Hartley County officials searching for escaped inmate

Officials in Hartley County are searching for an inmate who escaped from jail.

Officials with the Hartley County Sheriff's Office say Tracy Mares escaped from the Dallam/Hartley County jail today.

Mares was last seen near the jail on 5th Street heading toward Keeler Street.

He is wearing a black and white striped jump suit.

If you have any information on where he may be, call (806) 244-5544.

