Hartley County officials capture escaped inmate

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Tracy Mares escaped from jail today (Source: Hartley County Sheriff's Office)
HARTLEY COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Officials in Hartley County say an inmate who escaped from jail has been captured.

Officials with the Hartley County Sheriff's Office say Tracy Mares escaped from the Dallam/Hartley County jail just before 4:00 this afternoon. 

The sheriff's office thanked the community for sending in tips.

