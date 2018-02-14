Hartley County officials capture escaped inmate

Officials in Hartley County say an inmate who escaped from jail has been captured.

Officials with the Hartley County Sheriff's Office say Tracy Mares escaped from the Dallam/Hartley County jail just before 4:00 this afternoon.

The sheriff's office thanked the community for sending in tips.

