Family speaks on heartbreaking murder of sister, reacts to arrest made in case

Two years after Charlesetta “Cece” Telford was murdered, her family is remembering a beautiful life taken far too soon.

“She walked into a room, she just lit the whole room up. She had a million dollar smile that would brighten up anybody’s day on a rainy day,” said Stephanie Telford, her sister.

She was a beautiful soul, who would do anything for anyone. That’s how family members remember Telford.

“Very caring, for anyone. She could encourage anybody and uplift their day,” said Sandy Butler, her other sister. “That’s what I always remember most about her.”

Nearly two years ago on June 20, 2016, Telford was murdered at her home. Her sisters remember their last memories of her, leading up to that fateful night.

“She was like, ‘I love you.’ Neither one of us wanted to hang up the phone, but we knew we both had to,” said Stephanie Telford. “And it was like, she was, she was ‘I love you sister.’ I said, ‘I love you too.’ And that would be the last time I hear her voice, alive.”

“She said, ‘You know, I had a funny dream.’ She said, ‘I’ve been hearing bells.’ I said, ‘Bells, what do you mean bells?’” recalled Butler. “Usually, bells means either you’re going to have a baby or there’s some type of death.”

The Telford family not only lost their sister that day, but they also lost her unborn baby boy.

“It’s still unbelievable that somebody could take a life like that,” said Telford’s sister-in-law, Petra Telford. “Two lives because that was a baby in her body. That was a baby.”

Telford’s sisters say she was looking forward to becoming a mother for the first time.

“I remember when she found out she was pregnant. It was the most beautiful day for Cece. Cece had been wanting a baby for years,” said Stephanie Telford.

Sadly, Cece never got to even learn the sex of the baby. Her appointment to find out was the day after her murder.

This week, officers took Anthony Richards into custody for the murders of Telford and her unborn child. For the family, knowing someone is now behind bars is a big relief for them.

“Somebody is going to have to suffer the consequences for what they done. It was a relief. It was like taking a deep breath,” said Petra Telford.

Despite such heartbreaking tragedy, the Telford sisters begin to heal, remembering a beautiful life.

“I miss her. I love her,” said Butler.

