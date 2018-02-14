High speed chase ends in Potter County, 2 facing charges

Two people are facing charges after a high speed chase in Potter County.

Around 1:45 p.m., a DPS trooper attempted to stop a car on US-287 east of Claude. Other troopers and the Armstrong County Sheriff joined to assist with the stop.

DPS officials say the driver intentionally rammed his car into the Armstrong County Sheriff's patrol unit and drove away, heading west into Potter County over to US-60.

Around 2:21 p.m., the driver, identified as 31-year-old Koty Peckham, crashed the car into a ditch on US-60 just east of the Potter County Detention Center.

Peckham and his passenger, 32-year-old Jessica Green, were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

DPS officials say they were not wearing seat belt.

The Armstrong County Sheriff was not injured in this incident.

Peckham has a warrant for evading arrest in a vehicle out of Sulphur Springs, Texas, and Green has a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia out of Indiana.

Once released from the hospital, Peckham and Green will be transported to the Potter County Detention Center on charges of evading arrest in a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and aggravated assault on a peace officer.

