2 in custody after high speed chase in Potter County

Two people are in police custody after a high speed chase in Potter County.

Officials with the Department of Public Safety say around 1:45 this afternoon, the chase began east of Claude on Highway 287 and ended near the Potter County Detention Center.

The suspects were pursued by several DPS troopers.

Both suspects were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Information is limited at this point, but this story will be updated as we learn more.

