La Bella employee who shot attempted robber won't face charges

The La Bella Pizza employee who shot and killed a suspect who reportedly threatened to rob the business will not face any charges.

The attempted robbery happened on January 9. Police say 36-year-old Clayton Morgan reportedly entered the building to rob the business. Witnesses say Morgan was armed and used his weapon to make demands on store employees.

One of the employees, a licensed firearm carrier, fired his weapon at Morgan after being threatened. The suspect was struck and taken to an area hospital where he later died.

A second suspect, 29-year-old Ruben Rios, was arrested as well.

Authorities announced today in a news conference that Rios will not face murder charges, which was the original charge. Rios has since been indicted for aggravated robbery.

