Video of D&T Food Store robbery released, police still searching for suspect

Amarillo police have released video of the suspect in the armed robbery of the D&T Food Store.

The suspect seen in the video is showing a weapon to the clerk, demanding money and leaving the store.

You can watch the surveillance video below:

Police say an Hispanic male robbed the store around 7:24 p.m. on February 8. He was armed with a silver handgun.

The suspect was wearing a red bandanna on top of his head, a black and blue plaid jacket, red shirt, black and white shorts and his socks were pulled up to his knees.

Police are still searching for this suspect.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit your tip online.

If your information leads to his location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

