27 candidates in local elections to discuss why they're running at forum

The League of Women Voters is sponsoring a forum Thursday for candidates in the upcoming primary elections.

Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Amarillo College Downtown Campus auditorium at 1314 South Polk Street.

The program starts at 6:00 p.m.

Each of the 27 candidates in contested elections will have a chance to talk about why they're running.

People in uncontested races are invited to introduce themselves and say what office they will be running for.

The public can submit written questions as well.

Early voting starts Tuesday, February 20.

