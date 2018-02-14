27 candidates in local elections to discuss why they're running at forum

The IRS is warning resident about a new tax scam that is circulating in an effort to keep you and your finances safe.
The IRS is warning resident about a new tax scam that is circulating in an effort to keep you and your finances safe.
Officials have released the names of the couple who died this weekend from what is believed to be carbon monoxide poisoning.
Officials have released the names of the couple who died this weekend from what is believed to be carbon monoxide poisoning.
Transportation planners are inviting the public to discuss plans to improve accessibility and safety.
Transportation planners are inviting the public to discuss plans to improve accessibility and safety.
Weather outlook from Wednesday, Feb. 14
Weather outlook from Wednesday, Feb. 14
Amarillo police are investigating an officer involved shooting at Faith City Mission.
Amarillo police are investigating an officer involved shooting at Faith City Mission.