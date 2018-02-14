Public invited to discuss transportation improvements

Transportation planners are inviting the public to discuss plans to improve accessibility and safety.

The meeting will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday evening at the Downtown Public Library located at 413 Southeast 4th Avenue.

According to a news release, the topic will be the plan that will guide activities from 2019 to 2022.

The plan includes cost estimates and funding sources.

One aspect of the plan is moving the southwest quadrant of Loop 335 to Helium Road.

