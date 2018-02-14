Kelisha Yvonne Kothe is wanted by Randall County officials (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)

Randall County officials need your help finding a woman wanted for abandoning or endangering a child.

Kelisha Yvonne Kothe, 34, is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff's Office on a felony warrant for two counts of abandoning or endangering a child.

Kothe is described as 5-foot-6, 120 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you know where she may be, call the Randall County Sheriff's Office at (806) 468-5800.

If your information leads to her location and arrest, you could receive a reward from Amarillo Crime Stoppers.

