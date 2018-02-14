Guymon police searching for man to question about attempted murder

The Guymon Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a man for questioning regarding an attempted murder.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Police are searching for Raul Silva, or Oso Silva, for questioning in reference to an attempted murder.

If you know where he may be, call the Guymon Police Department at (580) 338-6525.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.