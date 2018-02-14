Guymon police continue searching for wanted man, missing woman

Marlene Martinez is still missing, she is not the victim of the attempted murder and kidnapping (Source: Guymon Police Department)

Guymon police continue searching for a man who is wanted for attempted murder and kidnapping.

Police are searching for Raul Silva, or Oso Silva, on charges of an attempted murder and kidnapping.

Silva's girlfriend, Marlene Martinez is also missing.

Police Lieutenant Jason Bond says the victim of the attempted murder and kidnapping is another woman, not Martinez.

If you know where Silva or Martinez are, call the Guymon Police Department at (580) 338-6525.

