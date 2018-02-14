Identity of suspect, new details on shooting at Faith City Mission released

Amarillo police have released the name of the suspect from the officer involved shooting at Faith City Mission this morning.

According to Sgt. Barbee, officers were called to the scene at 8:54 a.m. The initial call indicated that an armed suspect had hostages in the chapel.

Sgt. Barbee says officers entered the building and came into contact with an individual with a handgun. The officers fired shots, striking that man.

He has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

After initial investigation, police learned that the man who was shot had taken the gun away from the original suspect in the call. The original suspect, identified as 35-year-old Joshua Len Jones, has been taken into police custody.

He was booked into the Potter County Detention Center for six charges of aggravated kidnapping.

A witness on the scene told NewsChannel 10 the suspect gathered a group of people and locked them inside a secure room.

At one point, the witness says they saw the gunman holding the weapon and he decided to lock the door and escape outside.

Officials with Faith City Mission say guests are being relocated for the time being.

A representative at Faith City Mission will redirect homeless to the Salvation Army this evening where they will feed and shelter them.

Women will eat dinner at 5:30 p.m., and men will eat dinner at 6:00 p.m.

The students who are enrolled in recovery programs have been relocated to Mission Ranch outside of city limits.

Officials with Faith City Mission say the mission is not ready to operate, even after police leave today.

They will begin the process of trauma counseling tomorrow when about 10 counselors will be on hand.

The Amarillo Police Department continues reviewing evidence and interviewing witnesses that were present during this incident.

