Faith City shooting investigation in "early stages"

One man remains hospitalized tonight with non-life threatening injuries following an officer involved shooting at Faith City Mission today.

What's normally a place of worship turned into a crime scene when a man entered Faith City Mission with a handgun.

"They said there was a gun in the building everyone started running all different ways," said Clay Murdock, a student at Faith City Mission.

Murdock said he tried to get as many people inside their sound room as possible.

"We're standing in there and everyone starts praying," said Murdock. "I went outside to see what was going on if I could get more people in there and right when as I went outside the guy was standing right in front of me with the pistol."

Murdock said he then ran outside.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Amarillo Police said the initial came in around 8:54 a.m. and indicated there was an armed suspect inside who had 100 to 150 people held hostage in the chapel.

Sergeant Brent Barbee said officers entered the building when they encountered an individual who had a handgun.

"The officers fired shots that struck the man," said Barbee. "After some additional investigation, they've learned that the man that the gun may have taken the firearm away from the original suspect in the call. The man who originally had the gun has been taken into custody."

APD investigating shooting at 401 SE 2nd. UPDATE https://t.co/NIAQedSsL7 — Amarillo Police Dept (@AmarilloPD) February 14, 2018

That man taken into custody has been identified as 35-year-old Joshua Jones, who is an apparent regular at Faith City.

"He comes in here all the time, every day," said Murdock. "He sleeps right over there in that alleyway. He seemed like a nice enough guy."

Faith City Mission Outreach Director Raymond Gonzales echoed that statement, saying he's never noticed any odd behavior.

"Just yesterday I shook his hand and asked him how he was doing," said Gonzales. "He said 'I'm doing great.' It was a great day."

While Faith City Mission will be closed pending the investigation, they are confident that all trust will be restored.

"Faith City stands on the foundation of our lord and savior Jesus Christ, that won't rock," said Gonzales. "It's going to stay firm. What we have to do now is ask the community just to stand with us in that foundation. Pray for us, walk with us, and then come back to us. We are a safe place."

Jones was booked into the Potter County Detention center for six charges of aggravated kidnapping.

Faith City Mission is currently redirecting their homeless guests to The Salvation Army, where they can get food and shelter.

Those who are enrolled in their recovery programs are being relocated to another property outside of city limits called Mission Ranch.

Barbee stressed that they are in the early stages of this investigation and still have many witnesses to interview.

Meanwhile Gonzales said they are thankful for the police department's work today.

Faith City Mission will begin the process of trauma counseling tomorrow when about 10 counselors will be on hand.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.