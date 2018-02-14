Amarillo police investigating officer involved shooting at Faith City Mission

Weather outlook from Wednesday, Feb. 14
Amarillo police are investigating an officer involved shooting at Faith City Mission.
Officials are reminding residents of the importance of carbon monoxide detectors after two elderly people died this weekend from what is believed to be carbon monoxide poisoning.
The IRS is warning resident about a new tax scam that is circulating in an effort to keep you and your finances safe.
BSA is the first hospital in the Panhandle to use Pulsara, an emergency response app that sends time-sensitive details to the hospital before a critical patient even arrives.
