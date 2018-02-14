Amarillo police investigating officer involved shooting at Faith City Mission

Amarillo police are investigating an officer involved shooting at Faith City Mission.

According to Sgt. Barbee, officers were called to the scene at 8:54 a.m. The initial call indicated that an armed suspect had hostages in the chapel.

Sgt. Barbee says officers entered the building and came into contact with an individual with a handgun. The officers fired shots, striking that man.

He has been taken to the hospital, and the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

After initial investigation, police learned that the man who was shot had taken the gun away from the original suspect in the call. The original suspect has been taken into police custody.

Investigators remain on the scene at this time.

This is a developing story, and information will be added as it becomes available.

