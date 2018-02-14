Officials release names of couple poisoned by carbon monoxide

Officials have released the names of the couple who died this weekend from what is believed to be carbon monoxide poisoning.

The Amarillo Fire Department responded to the 900 block of North Evergreen to find 80-year-old Paul Van Le and 83-year-old Nghi Nguyen dead.

Officials say they had been using an appliance manufactured for outdoor cooking inside their kitchen. The appliance produces a large open flame, which is a source of carbon monoxide.

Since the appliance was meant for outdoor use only, there was no venting system. This caused the carbon monoxide produced by the flame to fill the inside of the home.

The home did not have a carbon monoxide alarm at the time.

The Amarillo Fire Department would like to remind residents that all appliances should be used according to their manufactured purpose.

Carbon monoxide is colorless and odorless, so officials want to remind residents of the importance of carbon monoxide alarms.

If your carbon monoxide detector sounds an alert, call 911 immediately.

