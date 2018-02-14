Wednesday's Weather: Breezy day with high temps in the 70s

It is going to be a very warm Valentines Day. We are starting of the morning with temps well above normal in the 40s with light winds.

As we head through the afternoon temps warm into the 70s but winds increase as well.

Winds will pickup out of the southwest at 10-20 mph gusts up to 30 mph will be possible.

Skies today will be partly cloudy with high clouds possible through the day. Overnight temps remain mild and drop into the 40s.

Thursday will be another day of temps well above normal with highs in the 60s and 70s. Skies remain partly cloud with lighter winds Thursday.

Thursday night into Friday a cold front moves through. This will bring in the possibility of a few showers in the southern parts of the area into Friday, but most of us will stay dry.

Temps will be much cooler Friday with highs dropping into the 40s. We warm back into the 60s by the weekend.

