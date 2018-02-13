House fire in Borger leaves ones person dead

An area resident is dead following a house fire in Borger.
A newly-released criminal complaint details how Amarillo Police officers connected a local man to the 2016 murders of a pregnant woman and her unborn child.
Baptist Saint Anthony's is partnering with the American Heart Association to bring awareness to congenital heart defects in newborns.
The loss of a child is something that no parent can prepare for but many go through.
One dog is fighting for his life after he was left in a dumpster and crushed with the trash.
