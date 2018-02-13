House fire in Borger leaves ones person dead

An area resident is dead following a house fire in Borger.

The Borger Fire Department responded to the house in the 200 block of Brown St. around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

No other family members were home at the time of the fire.

The Borger Fire Marshal's Office and the State Fire Marshal's Office are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

At this time, the name of the victim is not being released.

