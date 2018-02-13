Criminal complaint released on suspect in 2016 murder of pregnant Amarillo woman

A newly-released criminal complaint details how Amarillo Police officers connected a local man to the 2016 murders of a pregnant woman and her unborn child.

Anthony Richards, 31, is facing a capital murder charge in the June 2016 shooting deaths of Charlesetta Telford and her unborn child.

Detectives first encountered Richards on April 30, 2016, nearly two months before the murders.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, Richards admitted to police that he possessed and fired a 9mm handgun during an argument with his girlfriend on April 30. During the interview with police, Richards also admitted that he was in possession of a blue 2000 Ford Expedition from September 2015 through November 2016.

On June 20, 2016, Charlesetta Telford was murdered at the Plum Creek Apartment complex. Police say she was shot several times and that the suspect knowingly caused the death of her unborn child after the fetus was also shot.

An eyewitness who lives at the Plum Creek Apartments told police she observed a black man matching the description of Richards, driving a dark colored SUV, leaving the scene of the Telford murder, shortly after the shots that killed Telford were fired.

Cartridge casings from a 9mm handgun were recovered at the scene of the murder. Those casings, as well as one recovered from the April 30 incident involving Richards, were sent to the Texas Department of Public Safety Laboratory for comparison. The lab report confirmed the casings recovered from the murder scene were fired from the same weapon that Richards used in April.

During a follow-up of the Telford murder investigation, a cell phone belonging to Richards' girlfriend pinged off the tower which covers the Plum Creek Apartments on June 20, during the time of the Telford murder.

Richards is currently being held on $500,000 bond at the Potter County Correction Center.

