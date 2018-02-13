'Little Hats, Big Hearts' brings awareness to congenital heart defects in newborns

Baptist Saint Anthony's is partnering with the American Heart Association to bring awareness to congenital heart defects in newborns.

Babies born at BSA this month will be given red hats in honor of the American Heart Associations program "Little Hats, Big Hearts."

"Little Hats, Big Hearts" is a national program that educates new parents on the signs and risks of congenital heart defects.

"Heart disease affects both adults and babies," said Dr. Kelly Clements of BSA. "When we talk about heart disease, most of what we think about is the kind of heart disease adults have, high blood pressure, heart attacks, things like that. But we can have very significant heart disease even in babies from the moment that they are born."

The program gives out pamphlets of information regarding heart defects to new parents.

"She's my first baby, so I was very concerned about all the different sicknesses and things that can happen with your first child," said new mom Tiffany Dhoney. "It taught me things to look for, for awareness, and for things to look for throughout her lifetime."

Congenital heart defects affect approximately one in every 125 babies in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

In Amarillo, BSA says they usually see mild cases.

"The first time you hear that heart beat it's just magical, so to know that heartbeat is a good heartbeat, it's very exciting," said Dhoney.

BSA will continue to give out hats and pamphlets on heart conditions until the end the month.

