2 Amarillo men sentenced to prison for meth distribution conspiracy

Two Amarillo men will spend more than 12 years in prison for their roles in a meth distribution conspiracy.

Miguel Angel Bravo-Farias, 41, and Hector Terrazas, 25, were sentenced yesterday to 15 and 13 years in federal prison for their roles in a meth distribution conspiracy.

Both men pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth. They were arrested in June of 2017 on a related federal criminal complaint.

According to court documents, an operation was conducted to purchase 20 pounds of meth. Law enforcement met with Bravos-Farias and Terrazas at a Denny's Restaurant in east Amarillo. Police say Bravo-Farias and Terrazas had a box that contained five plastic bags filled with meth, and both men were arrested at the scene.

A later search of Terrazas' home revealed several containers of crystal-like residue as well as a liquid substance believed to be liquid methamphetamine. Police say the home was used as a conversion lab from liquid to crystal methamphetamine.

A third man, 29-year-old Rogelio Xochitl Amparan, was sentenced in December to over 15 years in federal prison after investigators found him to be the head of the operation.

The Amarillo Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated this case with assistance from the Randall County Sheriff's Office, Potter County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Potter County District Attorney's Office.

