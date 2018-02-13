Dog fighting for his life after being crushed in dumpster trash

Tumbler continues fighting for his life after being crushed with dumpster trash (Source: Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare)

A dog is fighting for his life after he was left in a dumpster and crushed with the trash.

Tumbler, named at the shelter, was left alone, cold and hungry in an Amarillo dumpster. Then, he was dumped into a trash truck and crushed with the rest of the trash.

Even so, Tumbler did not give up. He hasn't given up on his life nor his hope on humans.

The shelter is now asking for support from the community to aid in Tumbler's recovery. If you would like to help, you can drop off any donations at 3501 South Osage.

Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare wants to remind residents that it is never acceptable to place any kind of animal inside of a dumpster.

