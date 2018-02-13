Navy Vice Admiral tops list of speakers at Golden Spread fundraiser

The Boy Scouts Golden Spread Council held their largest fundraising event on Tuesday.

The Good Scout Luncheon raised over $373,000 in 2017, in support of scouting activities in the Panhandle.

This year's luncheon featured Vice Adm. Walter E. "Ted" Carter, Jr., a decorated naval pilot who currently serves as the 62nd superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy.

The Golden Spread Council also presented community awards at the event.

This year's recipients were Mark White, an Amarillo attorney, and the Piehl family.

According to the council, every recipient has supported scouting in the area for many years.

Phil Shipley, scout executive for the Golden Spread Council, said that the need for fundraising grows every year.

"It costs about $350 a year to support each of our 4,300 scouts throughout the council," said Shipley. "These are our future leaders, and without the support of the community, many of these young people would not have the opportunity to realize their true potential."

The event was attended by approximately 1,150 people.

