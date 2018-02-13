Amarillo house fire caused by toaster malfunction

The Boy Scouts Golden Spread Council held their largest fundraising event on Tuesday.
A house in Amarillo caught fire this morning after a toaster had an electrical malfunction.
Xcel Energy crews from Texas and New Mexico are making progress restoring power to Puerto Rico.
The Amarillo Independent School District announced a new program to grow current students into teachers for the district.
The man accused of killing two people and wounding four in the Clovis-Carver Public Library in August will go to trial next year.
