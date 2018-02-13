Amarillo house fire caused by toaster malfunction

A house in Amarillo caught fire this morning after a toaster had an electrical malfunction.

Around 10:42 this morning, the Amarillo Fire Department responded to a house fire at the 5000 block of Brown Street.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the home. Inside the house, a wall in the kitchen had caught fire.

Officials say the occupant of the home smelled burning and heard a crackling sound. They left the house and called 911.

The fire was under control by 11:11 a.m.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office determined the cause of the fire was an electrical malfunction of a toaster.

It is estimated that the fire caused about $5,000 in damage.

