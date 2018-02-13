'Thank you' rings out as Xcel crews restore power to Puerto Rico school

Xcel Energy crews from Texas and New Mexico are making progress restoring power to Puerto Rico.

Close to 70 employees from the Upper Midwest, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico are working to help Puerto Ricans after the devastating Hurricane Maria.

Xcel spokesman Wes Reeves says the employees say it has been heartwarming to help the local residents.

Recently, crews restored power to a school. For over four months, the school had no lights, no air conditioning and no school bells.

The reactions of the children and teachers were caught on camera:

As the school bells ring out, cheers and "thank yous" can be heard throughout the courtyard.

The first set of crews will return on Monday, February 19, and another set of crews will head out the same day for a 21-day deployment.

