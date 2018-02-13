AISD announces new program for future teachers

The Amarillo Independent School District announced a new program to grow current students into teachers for the district.

According to a news release, the effort will provide senior students with help as they take education courses at West Texas A&M University.

After graduating and receiving a teaching certificate from the state, there will be a job offer with AISD waiting for them.

The district is taking applications now for the first 25 spots in the program.

For more information, call (806) 326-1319.

