Trial date set for teen accused of Clovis-Carver Public Library shooting

The teen accused of the mass shooting in Clovis will go to trial next year.

Nathaniel Jouett, 16, is accused of killing two people and wounding four in the Clovis-Carver Public Library in August.

According to a spokesperson for the Ninth Judicial District Attorney's Office, his trial is set for March of 2019.

The trial will take place in Roswell.

He was indicted in September on two counts of first degree murder, seven counts of child abuse, four counts of aggravated battery and 20 counts of assault with intent to commit a violent felony.

Court records state Jouett admitted to planning the shooting, but he said he didn't think he would go through with it. The whole reason that he did it was because he was mad that people at school didn't like him, and he was just mad in general.

The court records showed that Jouett obtained the two handguns from his father's safe without him knowing.

Jouett is currently in the Curry County Juvenile Detention Center.

He will be tried as an adult.

