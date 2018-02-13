Traffic stop leads to seizure of 104 pounds of marijuana

The Texas Department of Public Safety seized 104 pounds of marijuana after a Trooper stopped a vehicle in Carson County.

Saturday, Feb. 10, around 7:45 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2017 Nissan Sentra traveling east on I-40 near Conway, for a traffic violation.

A DPS Canine alerted on the vehicle and the Trooper located five large bundles of marijuana in the trunk. The drugs are worth approximately $631,000.

Saul Ahedo, 40, and Sergio Grajales, 45, were arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana and booked into the Carson County jail.

The drugs allegedly were being transported from Los Angeles to Chicago.

