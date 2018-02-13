New voting center location for some Randall County voters

The Randall County Annex at 4111 S. Georgia and the Paramount Baptist Church at 4100 Kristee will no longer be early voting or election day locations.

Voting will take place at the new Randall County Annex at 4320 S. Western. The new annex will accommodate voters that are use to going to either of these locations.

Other early voting sites will remain the same. Visit randallcounty.com for more election information.

Early voting for the March 6 primary election starts on Feb. 20.

