New voting center location for some Randall County voters

Weather outlook for Tuesday, Feb. 13
Weather outlook for Tuesday, Feb. 13
The Randall County Annex at 411 S. Georgia and the Paramount Baptist Church at 4100 Kristee will no longer be early voting or election day locations.
The Randall County Annex at 411 S. Georgia and the Paramount Baptist Church at 4100 Kristee will no longer be early voting or election day locations.
The Texas Attorney General has agreed to review the Thomas Brown case, according to Klein Investigation.
The Texas Attorney General has agreed to review the Thomas Brown case, according to Klein Investigation.
400 children in Potter and Randall County are without a place to call home, according to CPS.
400 children in Potter and Randall County are without a place to call home, according to CPS.
This week’s topic is something that can dramatically impact our weather: La Nina.
This week’s topic is something that can dramatically impact our weather: La Nina.