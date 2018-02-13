Missing man from Clarendon found safe

Update - Authorities say John Wilson has been found and is safe.

The Donley County Sheriff is trying to locate John Wilson, 63, from Clarendon.

Mr. Wilson is missing from the Clarendon Care Center. He was last seen Monday, Feb. 12, around 8 p.m.

He is 5’5” 135-140 pounds, balding with some gray and brown eyes, wearing a black nylon jogging jacket, western shirt, blue jeans and walking shoes.

Wilson has several medical conditions that require daily medications,and has no medications with him.

If anyone has any information on Mr. Wilson, please contact the Donley County Sheriff’s office in Clarendon at 806-874-3533.

