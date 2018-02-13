Missing man from Clarendon found safe

Update - Authorities say John Wilson has been found and is safe.
The Donley County Sheriff is trying to locate John Wilson, 63, from Clarendon.
Mr. Wilson is missing from the Clarendon Care Center. He was last seen Monday, Feb. 12, around 8 p.m.
He is 5’5” 135-140 pounds, balding with some gray and brown eyes, wearing a black nylon jogging jacket, western shirt, blue jeans and walking shoes.
Wilson has several medical conditions that require daily medications,and has no medications with him.
Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android
If anyone has any information on Mr. Wilson, please contact the Donley County Sheriff’s office in Clarendon at 806-874-3533.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.
Weather outlook for Tuesday, Feb. 13
Weather outlook for Tuesday, Feb. 13
The Randall County Annex at 411 S. Georgia and the Paramount Baptist Church at 4100 Kristee will no longer be early voting or election day locations.
The Randall County Annex at 411 S. Georgia and the Paramount Baptist Church at 4100 Kristee will no longer be early voting or election day locations.
The Texas Attorney General has agreed to review the Thomas Brown case, according to Klein Investigation.
The Texas Attorney General has agreed to review the Thomas Brown case, according to Klein Investigation.
400 children in Potter and Randall County are without a place to call home, according to CPS.
400 children in Potter and Randall County are without a place to call home, according to CPS.
The Texas Department of Public Safety seized 104 pounds of marijuana after a Trooper stopped a vehicle in Carson County.
The Texas Department of Public Safety seized 104 pounds of marijuana after a Trooper stopped a vehicle in Carson County.