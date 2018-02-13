Authorities seek wanted sex offender

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is searching for a wanted sex offender.

Officials say Lazaro Morales ran away from a halfway house and his whereabouts are unknown.

He is wanted on a parole violation and an additional charge of sex offenders duty to register.

Morales is on parole for the aggravated assault of a 13-year-old girl.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to call their local authorities.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.