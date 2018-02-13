Tuesday's Weather: Warmer day with highs in the low 60s, with elevated fire danger

Starting off Tuesday morning not as cold with temperatures in the teens and 20s.

Later today is looking much warmer with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions.

Fire danger is elevated to near high so please be fire aware this afternoon.

Looking towards tonight's forecast, we can expect partly cloudy skies, breezy conditions, and lows in the 30s.

Wednesday and Thursday look to be warm with highs in the 70s.

Fire Danger will be high on both of these days so be fire aware.

A cold front will come in late Thursday and cool us off into the 40s by Friday.

