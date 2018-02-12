Amarillo nonprofit works to bring foster children into loving homes

400 children in Potter and Randall County are without a place to call home, according to CPS.
All administration phone service throughout Randall County are experiencing an outage.
The Texas Attorney General has agreed to review the Thomas Brown case, according to Klein Investigation.
The fire department and sheriff's office in Childress County are teaming up to ask residents to register their storm shelters in preparation for the upcoming storm season.
Three people are behind bars after a DPS traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs.
