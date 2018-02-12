Amarillo nonprofit works to bring foster children into loving homes

400 children in Potter and Randall County are without a place to call home, according to CPS.

One Amarillo organization is working to change that.

Buckner, a foster care and adoption organization, says they're working to transform the foster care system, while making sure single mothers have what they need to succeed.

Jill Jackson, who is adopting two children she has fostered through Buckner, said the road can bring temporary sadness.

"From taking our first kid into our home and when he left, our case worker was there to hug me and cry with me," said Jackson.

But the sadness turns into happiness. They're preparing to adopt him and another child.

"These kids need somewhere to go and they need somebody to love them. They need a home where they feel safe," said Jackson.

The Jacksons are just one example of families in our are choosing to adopt.

This past year Buckner has served 81 children in foster care, 19 of whom were adopted, breaking their record. The need for parents is still strong.

"If you really work with these families and equip them, that they're open to take older children because they know the importance of giving the kids support," said Kathy Mcgee, Senior Executive Director for Buckner.

Adoption isn't the only issue in our area Buckner is tackling. They're reaching out to single moms who want to create a better life for their children by continuing their education in an environment that's safe.

"To create a strong base for your life before you're in a situation where you need it so that way you have the rest of your life to live, and you don't have to struggle in your 30s like I am now," said Elizabeth Schiller, a worker in Family Pathways at Buckner.

"I think it's important for them to see me struggle and go through this so they know what I've overcome and what I've done to get where I am."

