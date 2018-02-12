Klein: Texas AG agrees to review Thomas Brown case

The Texas Attorney General has agreed to review the Thomas Brown case, according to Klein Investigations.

Klein also announced the investigation has been expanded to Lipscomb County.

The investigators also ask landowners near Lake Marvin to look for sinking ground, especially this spring.

They ask anyone who notices sinking ground to contact them immediately at (409) 729-8798.

