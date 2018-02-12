Texas DPS seizes meth, arrests three after stop

Three people are behind bars after a DPS traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs.

Around 9:48 a.m. on Monday, a trooper stopped a car traveling east on I-40 near Conway.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

The trooper discovered three sealed containers of methamphetamine in the door panels.

Tevin Byers, Natasha Jamas and Porsha Lloyd, all of California, were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

All three were booked into the Carson County jail.

The drugs have an estimated value of $313,000.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.