1 child dead, 6 people injured after wreck near Spearman

One child has died, and six people were taken to the hospital after a wreck near Spearman this morning.

Around 6:07 a.m., 32-year-old Luz Navarrete-Briones of Spearman was driving about 10 miles south of Spearman when officials say she fell asleep and veered off the roadway.

When she awoke, DPS officials say she over-corrected and lost control of the car. The car then rolled multiple times, causing two children to be ejected.

Navarette-Brione's 9-year-old daughter was ejected from the car and pronounced dead on the scene.

Her 8-year-old daughter was also ejected from the car. She was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Anita Sanchez-Cid, 64, was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Maria Navarrete, 63, Navarrete-Briones and her 3-year-old and 11-year-old sons were all transported to the hospital, where they were treated and released.

DPS officials say the two children who were ejected were not restrained.

The crash remains under investigation.

