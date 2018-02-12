Heartis Amarillo will host lunch honoring first responders

An assisted living home in Amarillo is giving back to area first responders.

Heartis Amarillo is hosting an appreciation lunch for police, firefighters and emergency medical workers this Wednesday.

The lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and first responders can come and go as they please.

Heartis is located at 1610 Research Street in Amarillo.

