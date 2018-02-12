DPS troopers seize over $500k of marijuana after traffic stop

The Texas Department of Public Safety seized over 82 pounds of marijuana after a traffic stop on Sunday.

Around 10:49 a.m., a trooper stopped a 2016 Chevrolet Impala traveling east on I-40 near Vega.

A DPS canine was dispatched to the scene and alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle.

Upon searching, the trooper found sealed packages of marijuana hidden in duffel bags in the trunk.

The driver, Louis Boyd of Flagler Beach, Florida, was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana.

He was booked into the Oldham County jail.

The drugs were worth approximately $501,000.

