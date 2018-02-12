Portions of 34th to be closed this week for construction

The City of Amarillo will begin relocating the water main along 34th Avenue this week.

The project will detour traffic on 34th between Soncy and Helium Roads to the I-40 access roads for its duration.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

The project is expected to be completed in approximately two weeks.

Please use caution when traveling through construction areas.

For questions or information on this project, call the City's Capital Projects & Development Engineering Department at (806) 378-9334.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.