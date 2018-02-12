Texas DPS seizes marijuana, arrests driver in Oldham County

The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested a man on drug charges on Friday.

Around 3:45 p.m., a trooper stopped a 2017 Nissan Altima driving east on I-40 near Wilderado.

A DPS canine unit was dispatched to the scene and alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle.

The trooper discovered packages of marijuana hidden in the trunk.

The driver, Xue Huang of Philidephia, was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana.

He was booked into the Oldham County jail.

The drugs are worth approximately $389,000.

